La Cabaña creates food harmony with authentic Central American cuisine

SEATTLE — Selvin Oseguera is often asked what makes Central American food different than Mexican cuisine.

While they both have a Spanish influence, the ingredients native to the regions are different.

"What makes it different, in Mexico, they have peppers so it's spicy. In Honduras, we have coconut, we have plantain, yucca, and bananas," Oseguera explained.

Oseguera grew up in Honduras, but moved to the United States in the 1990s. He spent more than 20 years working in various restaurants and always dreamed of opening up his own place.

Finally, in 2015, he did. It's called La Cabaña.

"We put our life savings into this. We risk a lot," Oseguera shared.

But the risk is paying off. They've only been open since 2015 and the restaurant is so popular they're planning to expand.

"This job is not easy. But the best reward is not money, but to see the happiness," Oseguera shared. "People love it!"