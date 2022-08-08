This south Seattle pizzeria serves up 'certified Neapolitan' pizza

Pizzeria Pulcinella serves authentic Neopolitan pizza and boasts a rich history. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — If you're looking for authentic Neapolitan pizza, head to the Rainier Beach area for a taste of Naples.

Pizzeria Pulcinella serves up Neapolitan pies, which are traditionally eaten with a fork and knife. And when we say these pizzas are authentic, we mean authentic.

The restaurant has been "certified Neapolitan" by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana since 2009. They means they use all authentic ingredients, including dough made with wheat from Southern Italy.

Every pizza they make is baked for seventy to ninety seconds in their Italian wood-fired oven. You'll find pies like the Santa Lucia, which is made with cream sauce, mozzarella, and oven-roasted Yukon Gold potatoes.

Pizzeria Pulcinella is named after Pulcinella, a character from the 17th century Italian commedia dell'arte that is also widely accepted as the symbol of Naples. And it's not just the name that has history — the pizzeria's building itself has a rich history.

The building began as a grocery store in the early 1900s, supplying food and goods for workers at the local lumber mill. In the 50s, it became the Lakeside Tavern — and even now, there's evidence of the building's past. When you visit Pizzeria Pulcinella, check out the Lakeside Tavern sign on the wall — and ask about the strange placement.