Where to find breakfast tacos in Seattle

Good Morning is a pop-up slinging classic Texas breakfast tacos.
Good Morning Tacos serve up breakfast tacos.

SEATTLE — Is there anything more perfect than a taco? The answer is no - and Chef Kinga Borkowski is inclined to agree with her new pop-up Good Morning.

"Holding a taco to me...it's just amazing," Borkowski laughs. "Just holding it and all the flavors. I love it."

Chef Borkowski worked in major restaurants for her entire thirteen year career. During the pandemic, something called to her. Something portable and tasty.

"I wanted to perfect this concept of two of my favorite items," Borkowski says. "Breakfast and tacos."

Breakfast tacos are a Tex-Mex staple in Austin, Texas, usually containing eggs, chorizo, potatoes and cheese. Now, Borkowski and her husband Conrad sling breakfast tacos in Seattle.

Good Morning also sells migas.

Their most popular items is their bacon, egg and cheese taco.

"Very simple, yet super flavorful," Borkowski says.

As Good Morning is a pop-up, they appear in a variety of locations. Keep an eye on their Instagram for their next stop.

