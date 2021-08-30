x
Treat yourself at Burien's mother/daughter-run cookie shop

Treat Cookies is located on S.W. 152nd Street. #k5evening
Credit: Kim Holcomb
Treat Cookies feature inventive seasonal flavors that rotate monthly.

BURIEN, Wash. — Olde Burien is home to a new shop guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Treat Cookies features generously-sized cookies in both traditional flavors and inventive seasonal ones. The month of August featured a malted chocolate milkshake sugar cookie with chocolate-dipped French fries.

Each batch is conceived and baked by Chelsey Hancock and her mom, Monica Barret.

Credit: Kim Holcomb
Chelsey Hancock and her mother Monica Barret opened their shop after successfully selling their cookies at a Farmer's Market.

"During the pandemic, we started selling cookies at the farmer's market just for fun,” Barret said.

“Now it's a lot of fun!" Hancock added.

They name the cookies after women they know and admire. But there's also a special man whose memory helped inspire the small business.

"My dad was a chef. He actually passed away 11 years ago,” Hancock said. "I wanted to get more into cooking and baking. I found it a way to feel close to him and also share his passion with others."

Sharing is what most of their customers do, too – Barret said about half of the cookies they sell are given as gifts.

Shipping is also available for those who live too far to drive.

Credit: Kim Holcomb
The inside of Treat Cookies is decorated in warm pink tones and is perfectly Instagram-worthy.

"There's nothing better than bringing someone something that you made. It's such a gift from the heart,” Hancock said. "It's just exciting and a little humbling, honestly who am I to bring this to the community? But I just feel like it's such a gift and am honestly so grateful to have this opportunity."

Treat Cookies is located at 825 SW 152nd Street and is open Tuesday – Sunday.

