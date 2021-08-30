Treat yourself at Burien's mother/daughter-run cookie shop

Treat Cookies is located on S.W. 152nd Street. #k5evening

BURIEN, Wash. — Olde Burien is home to a new shop guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Treat Cookies features generously-sized cookies in both traditional flavors and inventive seasonal ones. The month of August featured a malted chocolate milkshake sugar cookie with chocolate-dipped French fries.

Each batch is conceived and baked by Chelsey Hancock and her mom, Monica Barret.

"During the pandemic, we started selling cookies at the farmer's market just for fun,” Barret said.

“Now it's a lot of fun!" Hancock added.



They name the cookies after women they know and admire. But there's also a special man whose memory helped inspire the small business.



"My dad was a chef. He actually passed away 11 years ago,” Hancock said. "I wanted to get more into cooking and baking. I found it a way to feel close to him and also share his passion with others."



Sharing is what most of their customers do, too – Barret said about half of the cookies they sell are given as gifts.

Shipping is also available for those who live too far to drive.

"There's nothing better than bringing someone something that you made. It's such a gift from the heart,” Hancock said. "It's just exciting and a little humbling, honestly who am I to bring this to the community? But I just feel like it's such a gift and am honestly so grateful to have this opportunity."