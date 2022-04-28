Craving ceviche? Check out this food stand in Seattle

Shark Bite Ceviches is located in the Beacon Hill neighborhood. #k5evening

SEATTLE — In the heart of Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood, people wait in line at a food stand to buy the only item on its menu: ceviche.

Shark Bite Ceviches specializes in fresh, raw fish mixed with vegetables and cured in lime juice overnight.

Owner Marcos Arellano is a firm believer that if you make one thing, you'd better make it perfect.



"If the product doesn't convince them, you can't convince them,” he said. "Ceviche, chips, plates. That's all I need.”

Originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, Arellano worked as a cook prior to opening the small business. A roommate taught him how to make ceviche, and he spent months developing his own take on the South American staple.

The cold seafood dish varies in flavor and texture, depending on country of origin. Arellano’s ceviche is based on Tijuana-style preparation (it includes sliced mango.)

His days start early inside a kitchen at Plaza Roberto Maestas. He serves as both sous and executive chef, spending hours prepping and mixing five kinds of ceviche: shrimp, octopus, salmon, halibut, and a vegan version featuring portobello mushrooms and grapefruit in lieu of seafood (made by request.)

"I love what I'm doing and I do it with love,” Arellano said. "(Whether) I'm having a good day or bad day, when I'm cutting the vegetables, I forget about that and I'm focusing. Because the ceviche connects with your heart."



Prep takes 4-5 hours, then he packs up and heads outside to set up his food cart in the open-air plaza.



Shark Bite sells by the plate (with chips and avocado slices) or by the pound ($14 - $25.)

For those who aren't sure they'll like his ceviche, Arellano offers samples.



"Sometimes you buy food that looks good, but when you taste it it's not really good,” he said. “I don't want that. I want to say, 'Taste it. If you like it, you can buy it. If not, you’re not obligated to buy it.' Everybody's happy!”



Because he’s a one-man operation, he also takes care of all delivery orders and can’t open the stand for set hours every day. He encourages customers to call or text him in the morning to see if he’s opening for lunch — the number is 206-250-7693. He’s also responsive to email at sharkbiteceviches@gmail.com.