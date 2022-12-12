Southbound I-5 express lanes in Seattle reopen after bus collision causes closure

Two buses carrying Navy personnel collided on southbound I-5 Monday morning.

SEATTLE — A collision on southbound Interstate 5 Monday morning caused a closure of the express lanes to Stewart Street in Seattle, Washington State Patrol confirmed. The express lanes were reopened just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Crews responded just before 8 a.m. after a pair of buses were reported to have collided on southbound I-5 near Mercer Street.

The buses were not property of the Navy but were carrying Navy personnel, WSP's Rick Johnson said Monday morning.

Seattle Fire reported that crews treated 18 people at the scene and that all were in stable condition. Harborview Medical Center confirmed it received 10 patients starting at 8:10 a.m. on Monday as a result of the crash, with seven men and three women between 20 and 30 years old being admitted.