Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions due to multiple crashes

There is no estimated timeline for when Snoqualmie Pass will be re-opened Thursday.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Both directions of Snoqualmie Pass are closed Thursday morning following multiple crashes as snowy conditions continue.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted just before 8 a.m. that both directions of I-90 Snoqualmie Pass are closed, with no estimated timeline on when the highway will re-open.

US 2 Stevens Pass remains open with chains required on vehicles over 10,000 gross weight, while US 12 White Pass is open with traction tires advised, WSDOT added in the tweet.

Traffic officials closed I-90 eastbound at milepost 34 near North Bend and I-90 westbound at milepost 106 near Ellensburg for crashes that damaged several sections of concrete barrier. Several vehicles spun out and blocked other cars in the westbound lanes at milepost 85 near Cle Elum, forcing another closure.

This is expected to be an extended closure until Thursday afternoon.

These closures come one day after a 38-car pileup along I-90 east near Ellensburg closed the highway for about 10 hours on Wednesday.

The Washington State Patrol District 6 public information officer tweeted just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday that the large collision closed eastbound I-90 from milepost 115, which is east of Kittitas in Kittitas County. Twenty cars and 18 semi-trucks were involved in the pileup, according to state patrol.

Fire and EMS resources from Grant County were called to assist with the collision.

According to WSP, drivers suffered from only minor injuries.

