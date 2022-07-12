30-car collision causes closure of I-90 E near Ellensburg

The large collision happened at about 5:30 a.m. There was no word on when the lanes would be reopened.

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Ellensburg closed Wednesday morning following a collision of about 30 cars, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Patrol District 6 public information officer tweeted just after 5:30 a.m. that the large collision closed eastbound I-90 from milepost 115, which is east of Kittitas in Kittitas County. Snoqualmie Pass tweeted that the closures extended to milepost 126.

The spokesperson said drivers should slow down as they near the area, but there was no estimate on when the lanes would be reopened.

Fire and EMS resources from Grant County were called to assist with the collision. Washington State Patrol officials said to expect westbound I-90 lanes to be icy along and with possible fog.

We are currently working on closing eastbound Interstate 90 from milepost 115 for a multiple car collision involving approximately 30 vehicles. Updates to follow. Please slow. -Trooper Cumaravel — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) December 7, 2022

