Eastbound I-90 lanes reopen near North Bend after 15-car collision

SEATTLE — All eastbound Interstate 90 lanes have been reopened after being closed for several hours due to a 15-car collision near Easton, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
WSDOT Snoqualmie Pass tweeted about the collision just after 3 p.m. Sunday. WSDOT said due to the combination of injuries and the number of vehicles involved, that it may take a while to clear.
The closure point was updated to be eastbound at MP 34 near North Bend just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.