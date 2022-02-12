Eastbound I-90 lanes reopen near North Bend after 15-car collision

It took several hours for WSDOT to clear I-90 after snowy conditions caused a multi-car collision.

SEATTLE — All eastbound Interstate 90 lanes have been reopened after being closed for several hours due to a 15-car collision near Easton, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT Snoqualmie Pass tweeted about the collision just after 3 p.m. Sunday. WSDOT said due to the combination of injuries and the number of vehicles involved, that it may take a while to clear.

The closure point was updated to be eastbound at MP 34 near North Bend just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The combination of injuries and the number of vehicles and the location & conditions means this is likely going to take quite awhile to clear. If possible, delay your trips and follow @SnoqualmiePass for updates. https://t.co/GBO5jcXFtP — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 4, 2022