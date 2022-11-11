Washington ski area opening dates announced

One Washington ski area is expected to open as soon as Nov. 18.

SEATTLE — Winter is right around the corner, and ski areas have their eyes on the forecast as they plan opening dates.

Here’s when you can expect Washington’s biggest ski areas to open to skiers and snowboarders.

Crystal Mountain Resort

On Nov. 11, Crystal Mountain Resort announced it would open the lower mountain early for season pass holders Nov. 18-20.

On Nov. 21, there will be a limited number of lift tickets available to non-pass holders.

The resort plans to operate three chairlifts at 9 a.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The mountain was reporting a season total of 39 inches of snow as of Nov. 11.

Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort

There is no firm opening date for Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. However, the operations calendar as of Nov. 11 shows a possible early opening date of Nov. 19-20.

On Nov. 11, the operations calendar shows two chairs could be operating by Nov. 25, and all chairs possibly running by Dec. 3.

As of Nov. 11, Mission Ridge’s summit had a base snow depth of about 19 inches.

Mount Baker Ski Area

As of Nov. 8, Mount Baker Ski Area was hoping to be able to announce an opening date for mid-to-late next week or the following week. Its opening date is dependent on how much snowfall the resort receives this week and how future forecasts shape up.

Stevens Pass

Stevens Pass set its opening date for Dec. 2, which is weather dependent. Hours are expected to be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through mid-December, and the resort expects to add night skiing from mid-December to mid-March.

With cold temperatures in the forecast this week, Stevens Pass’ snowmaking operation is underway to boost snowpack. As of Nov. 9, Stevens Pass’ base depth was 12 inches.

Reservations for the RV lot open Nov. 18.

The Summit at Snoqualmie

The Summit at Snoqualmie has not yet announced an opening date for the upcoming season. The resort said an opening date is typically announced once it has enough snow to operate.

As of Nov. 11, Summit West had a base depth of 9 inches, and Alpental had a base depth of 11 inches, according to Snoqualmie’s snow report.

Summit West is typically the first area to open for the season, according to the ski area.

White Pass Ski Area

An exact opening date at White Pass Ski Area was unavailable on Nov. 11. However, a spokesperson for the mountain told KING 5 they are focused on Thanksgiving.

Snow-making equipment is being used to help build a base, but the mountain could use “another big contribution from Mother Nature” before there is a firm opening date.