Semi rollover blocking northbound I-5 off-ramps to Spokane St., West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE — Emergency crews have responded to a semi-rollover collision that's fully blocking the northbound I-5 off-ramps to Spokane Street and the West Seattle Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT Traffic tweeted about the collision and off-ramp closure just before 8:30 a.m. WSDOT is asking drivers to use an alternate route and to be patient as crews work to clear the scene.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the driver of the semi is "ok," but a long delay is expected.

WSDOT is asking drivers to take caution while commuting after Wednesday night's snowfall made for potentially icy road conditions Thursday morning.

Before you head over the mountains, make sure to check pass conditions as closures are possible and chains may be required at times.

The Washington State Department of Transportation may close one direction or both directions of a pass if severe weather or collisions warrant a closure.

Here's how to check if the passes are open or closed in each direction before you hit the road:

Check mountain passes

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.