I-405 near Renton backed up for miles after collision

The collision has blocked the right three lanes, leaving just one lane open on the highway, according to WSDOT.

RENTON, Wash. — Interstate 405 near Renton is backed up for miles and causing lengthy traffic delays after a collision early Monday morning, according to the Washington Department of Traffic (WSDOT).

The collision was first reported just after 3 a.m. along the northbound lanes of I-405 near NE 30th Street. The collision has blocked the right two lanes and the NE 30th Street on-ramp is partially blocked, according to WSDOT. Only one lane is currently open to northbound traffic.

WSDOT tweeted that the backup stretches at least five miles, impacting travelers all the way to SR 167 East.

The department said in the tweet "this will be a lengthy incident" and for drivers to seek alternate routes.

There was no estimated timeline for when the highway will clear up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.