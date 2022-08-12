x
1 dies in crash near Lumen Field, alcohol believed to be a factor

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the deadly crash early Thursday morning.

SEATTLE — Police said one person was killed in a fiery crash near Lumen Field early Thursday morning. 

The Seattle Police Department said the single-vehicle collision happened after midnight along the on-ramp towards southbound SR99.

Flames erupted from the SUV, killing the only person inside, according to police. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which closed South Dearborn Street and Alaskan Way South near Lumen Field.

Officials cleared the road just after 4:15 a.m., after nearly four hours. 

The Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

