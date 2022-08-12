1 dies in crash near Lumen Field, alcohol believed to be a factor

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the deadly crash early Thursday morning.

SEATTLE — Police said one person was killed in a fiery crash near Lumen Field early Thursday morning.

The Seattle Police Department said the single-vehicle collision happened after midnight along the on-ramp towards southbound SR99.

Flames erupted from the SUV, killing the only person inside, according to police. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which closed South Dearborn Street and Alaskan Way South near Lumen Field.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in this single-vehicle — with a single occupant — fatality collision. Please expect extended closure while the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad investigates. https://t.co/byYjV5eErf — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) December 8, 2022

Officials cleared the road just after 4:15 a.m., after nearly four hours.

The Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.