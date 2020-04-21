Exciting times for former Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed and tight end Hunter Bryant. The two NFL hopefuls join us on the Silvi Knows podcast to talk about beginning their pro football careers.

Ahmed recently won a pass-catching competition, beating some of the top receivers in the country (1:00). He talks about dealing with the praise and criticism of his game (5:20) and his performance at the NFL Combine (6:30).

Other topics include his relationship with former Husky Myles Gaskin (10:00) and his budding music career (12:30).

Ahmed and Bryant also like to cook. That's one of the topics we talk to Bryant about, plus a whole lot of football. He was the second strongest tight end at the combine (16:00), benching 225 23 times.

Other topics include conversations he's had with former UW tight ends now in the NFL (20:00), Bryant's performance during his All-American season (20:45), speculation of where he'll be drafted (23:00) followed by his all-time favorite NFL team.

