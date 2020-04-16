Rob Rang has been scouting college football talent for 20 years. He's a busy man this time of year working for NFL Draft Scout, CBS, USA Today and countless other outlets, providing media and fans alike the knowledge they need to prepare for the NFL'S three-day extravaganza.

Rang joins us on the Silvi Knows podcast to talk about the challenges of the NFL's first ever virtual draft.

Will the Seahawks trade their first round pick (2:30), draft a receiver in this talent-rich draft of pass catchers (3:15) or will they spend a high pick on a running back(4:20)? If so, Rang offers some possible candidates.

Will Cincinnati draft Joe Burrow first overall or trade the pick (10:30). Outside of Burrow, how much attention is UW quarterback Jacob Eason garnering (11:40)?

Lots of draft talk on this edition of the Silvi Knows podcast.

