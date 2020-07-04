Rick Rizzs is entering his 46th season in baseball, 35 in the Mariners broadcast booth. He joins us on the Silvi Knows podcast to not only get us ready for the upcoming season, but to fill us in on what it's like to be on the sidelines as the entire sports world is shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Rizzs has been brushing up on his domestic skills (:20) he talks about what it's like to not be calling baseball games this time of year (1:00).

When Major League Baseball does return, Rizzs says Mariners fans will have a lot to look forward to with all their young talent (7:30), specifically 20 year-old Jarred Kelenic (9:00).

RELATED: PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Sounders keeper Stefan Frei

RELATED: PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Part 2 with John Clayton and the Seahawks

RELATED: PODCAST I Silvi Knows: WSU Football coach Nick Rolovich and AD Pat Chun

Rizzs also takes us down memory lane to something he called "one of the dumbest things" he ever did in his life, as he prepared for his final interview with the Mariners to land his first big league job (11:00).

He also gives us a few memories of the Kingdome on the 20th anniversary of its implosion (16:00).