Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei has been doing his best to stay physically and mentally fit while Major League Soccer is on hiatus.

Frei joins us on the Silvi Knows podcast to talk about not only training at home (:20), but also entertaining himself.

Frei and some of his Sounders teammates have been gaming online (3:50) and offering fans a chance to join in for charity. He also lets us in who may be the best gamer among his teammates (5:00).

Frei is also trying new ventures in his free time. He's the first pro athlete to endorse Cleen Craft, a new hemp-based beverage produced in Seattle (7:30).

Frei's real passion in life off the field is art. He shows us his latest works (14:00) and takes us on a tour of his home studio (20:00), which includes a look at his exclusively designed goalkeeper gloves (16:00).

Frei is one of those rare pro athletes who gives you a good look at his life off the field and you'll get a feel for it on the Silvi Knows podcast.