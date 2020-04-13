Dr. Michael Gervais is a high performance sports psychologist who has worked with the Seahawks for the last decade. He also works with Olympic athletes as well as Hollywood stars.

Dr. Gervais joins us on the Silvi Knows podcast to talk about joining forces with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider (1:00), (8:30), (13:40) to help players overcome obstacles throughout the season and also in the off season during these challenging times.

Gervais also explains staying positive by training your brain for optimism (4:00). In this “look at me” social media world we live in, he explains what is known as the “disease of me” and how we can guard against self destructing (5:00).

Gervais also shares the four pillars of recovery (21:00) and by the end of the podcast gives us all an exercise to stay relaxed and focused (22:30).

