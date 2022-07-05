Woodinville laying groundwork to build local 'Garden District'

The city is excited to work with longtime favorite Molbak’s Garden & Home, which has been a staple in this wine town for more than 65 years.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Woodinville is set to break ground on a major project, which the mayor said will focus on sustainability and bringing in more tourists and residents to the area.

“When people think of Woodinville you think of two things, one is wine tasting and Molbak’s,” said Mike Millman, the mayor of Woodinville.

Mayor Millman is excited to work with the longtime favorite, Molbak’s Garden & Home, which has been a staple in this wine town for more than 65 years, as they plan for a greener future.

“It’s going to be spectacular, it’s really visionary,” said Julie Kouhia, the CEO Molbak’s Garden & Home.

Kouhia said they’re planning on building a city within a garden on 20 acres of space in the heart of Woodinville, which will be known as the “Garden District.”

“There’s going to be places for people to live, there are going to be apartments here, even with the rebuilding or Molbak’s we will have four stories of apartments right there with us, and then there’s going to be other retailers, restaurants, there’s going to be outdoor green spaces,” said Kouhia. “Perhaps a hotel in the future.”

She said the University of Washington’s Green Futures Lab is helping them with the 10-to-15-year project, making it as sustainable and eco-friendly as they can, by first focusing on building a new Molbak’s store within this new community.

“We’re going to be reclaiming the water, the rain water off our roofs and using it to reirrigate our plants in the store and we have cross lamented timbers, that will hold up a central building that looks like a treehouse,” said Kouhia.

Mayor Millman said this project couldn’t have started at a better time. He estimates 800,000 people visit his town every year, and with the new garden district that number will grow. Along with city contractors predicting the city’s population, which is currently 14,000 people, will grow by 30 percent within the next 10 years.

“Help us with our infrastructure, they’re going to help us develop some roads, they’re going to rehabilitate a stream that’s going to help us renew a fish population that goes out to the Sammamish River,” said Mayor Millman.

The mayor said this city within a garden won’t cost taxpayers or use any city funds because it’s privately funded. Which is another reason why he’s thrilled for what’s to come.

“Molbak’s is an iconic part of our community, as I said earlier it’s 66 years here and we look forward to them being here another 66 years,” said Mayor Millman.