Woodinville henna tattoo artist goes viral

Sujatha Jain hit 6 million views (and counting) on TikTok for her Henna blouse work 🤩 #newdaynw

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Woodinville henna tattoo artist and face painter Sujatha Jain was surprised by the world's attention on her henna blouse tattoo.

"I don't know how," Sujatha said. "It just became viral."

Her artwork is now getting more than six million views on her TikTok account.

"I wanted to take the art to the next level," explained Sujatha. "That was my view. I wanted to do something different."

The good thing about henna is you can have it anytime you want and anywhere you wish!

"Right now, the most famous [request] is the Seattle skyline and then Mount Rainier," Sujatha explained. "Sometimes, the bride is from a different place, and the groom is from a different place. So, we incorporate both the skylines. For example, the Chicago skyline and Seattle skyline."