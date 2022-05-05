Celebrate mom and a good cause with Milbrandt Vineyards

The winery is hosting events this Mother's Day weekend at their tasting rooms in Woodinville, Leavenworth, and Prosser. #K5evening

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — This Mother's Day weekend you can enjoy some good wine and do good at the same time. Milbrandt Vineyards will be hosting events at its three tasting rooms across Washington state in support of the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The Sparkling Mother's Day Weekend kicks off Friday, May 6th, and runs through Sunday, May 8th. Every woman who walks through the door will be greeted with a beautiful rose.

The event will feature live entertainment, paella, and of course, lots of wine. Every bottle of the Coeur Cause Sparkling Reisling sold will benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Washington state. You can also enter a raffle for a chance to win wine country trips, four-course dinners, and golf excursions. Reservations are required.