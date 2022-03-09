Chill in a wine tasting igloo at Washington's oldest winery

Woodinville's Chateau Ste. Michelle has a unique new tasting destination. #k5evening

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — There’s a new place to taste wine at Chateau Ste. Michelle and it isn’t what you’d expect.

“We're in our little igloo village! These are just some cozy personal igloos where you can still be with your friends, outdoors, and enjoy some wine,” explained Lauren King, Sr. Manager of Wine Education.

Evening’s Angela Poe-Russell wanted to know, “What’s it like in there?”

“Kind of like your own little snow globe, like a winter wonderland. You get to have such a cozy fun experience with your friends,” King replied.

Angela invited Kim Holcomb to try one out with her.

“I can’t think of anyone I’d rather taste wine in an igloo with!”

The igloos seat up to five friends, and for a two-hour tasting you can settle in with your choice of wines from Chateau Ste. Michelle, paired with a gourmet charcuterie plate designed to complement your wine. It’s a great way to practice the five S’s of wine tasting — see, swirl, smell, sip, savor. Twinkling lights, Bluetooth speakers, and Chateau Ste. Michelle’s resident ducks add to the experience.

We don’t know if you can try bubbly in these bubbles, it’s worth an ask. But after years of quarantine bubbles, drinks inside a plastic bubble that shelters you from the rain is a lovely change of pace, and a fun way to enjoy good wine — and good friends.