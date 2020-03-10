Wilson and Seahawks will test Dolphins' shaky secondary

This is the first season the Seahawks have been undefeated after three games since 2013, a season that ended with a Super Bowl title.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson is the first player to have at least four touchdown passes in each of his first three games in a season.

On Sunday, he faces a Miami Dolphins secondary that has been awful at times. Wilson leads the NFL with 14 TD passes, the most after three games in NFL history.

Wilson has 24 games with a passer rating of at least 130, the most in the league since 2012, and the Seahawks rank second in the NFL averaging 37 points per game. Miami ranks 25th in pass defense.

This season is the first time the Seahawks have been undefeated after three games since 2013, a season that ended with a Super Bowl title. But while Wilson is setting records throwing touchdowns, the Seahawks defense is struggling.

The Seahawks will be without starting safety Jamal Adams and starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar for Sunday’s game at Miami, leaving an already thin secondary even more vulnerable.

Seattle ruled Adams out due to a groin injury he suffered against Dallas. Dunbar will miss his second straight game due to a knee injury that developed after Seattle’s Week 2 victory over New England.

On Saturday, the Seahawks moved safety Damarious Randall and cornerback Gavin Heslop off of the practice squad to make up for Adams and Dunbar being out. Randall and Heslop will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Both running back Chris Carson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin should be able to play.

Seattle has allowed almost 1,300 yards passing through three games. It’s an issue that is troublesome for head coach Pete Carroll and others who have come to expect better from the Seahawks on that side of the ball.

But while Seattle's defensive performance has been mostly an unexpected disappointment through three weeks, Shaquem Griffin was a pleasant surprise last week against Dallas and managed to earn his way into more opportunity in just 17 snaps.

On Friday, Shaquem Griffin was officially moved to the active roster from the practice squad. It's the second straight week he's been elevated to the active roster.

Meanwhile, one of the NFL's premier matchups of the early schedule has been postponed due to players testing positive for the coronavirus.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and the NFL said a Chiefs player also did. The game will be played Monday or Tuesday, the league said.