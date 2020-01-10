Shaquem Griffin hoping to impress Seahawks yet again

All Shaquem Griffin needed was a handful to snaps to prove he deserved another week on the Seattle Seahawks' roster.

While Seattle's defensive performance has been mostly an unexpected disappointment through three weeks, Griffin was a pleasant surprise last week against Dallas and managed to earn his way into more opportunity in just 17 snaps.

Officially, he's still on Seattle's practice squad.

But barring an unexpected change, Griffin will be elevated to the active roster for the second straight week this Sunday when Seattle travels to Miami.