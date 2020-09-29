Former Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse retires from the NFL

Jermaine Kearse announced he is retiring from the National Football League after eight seasons.

SEATTLE — Saying it's "never really easy writing posts like this," former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermain Kearse announced on Instagram Tuesday morning that he is retiring from the NFL.

"After 8years playing in the NFL, I’m leaving the game feeling extremely grateful and content with what I was able to accomplish out there on the field not only for myself, but my family as well," Kearse posted. "Going through some extreme highs and some extreme lows has taught me a lot about myself and by the grace of God he was able to pull me through the rough times and in the end all those experiences were all worth it."

Kearse played for the Huskies at the University of Washington before being signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

Kearse played for the Seahawks for five seasons, which included the team's first Super Bowl win in 2013.

He was traded to the New York Jets in 2017 where he played for two seasons. Kearse signed with the Detroit Lions in 2019 but broke his leg during the preseason.

In his Instagram announcement, Kearse thanked Seattle fans for their support:

"Seattle, as a hometown kid it was a complete honor to represent you guys out there on the field," he wrote. "Thank you so much for your endless support throughout my football career. It was an honor to put on that Hawks uniform and I’m so grateful I was able to help bring our first Super Bowl home! Something We will never forget.