Carroll: Adams, Carson, Lewis could return soon for Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says running back Chris Carson, safety Jamal Adams and guard Damien Lewis all could bounce back quickly from injuries suffered in their victory over Dallas.

Carroll said on his radio show on 710 ESPN that all the injuries suffered against the Cowboys were relatively minor.

But Carroll seemed a little peeved about Dallas defensive tackle Trysten Hill's gator roll tackle on Carson. He said, "I was really pissed." Carson could miss a game or two with a sprained knee.

Teammate K.J. Wright wasn't so P.C. He wants the NFL to punish Hill, more than just a fine.

Carroll said Carson, Adams, Lewis and rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks underwent MRIs and all had what he referred to as "first-degree" injuries.

Lewis sprained his ankle and could play Sunday against the Dolphins.