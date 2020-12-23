Gordon not eligible to play with Seahawks

Just when the Seahawks thought they would see receiver Josh Gordon on the field, the NFL pumps the brakes.

Just when the Seahawks thought they would see receiver Josh Gordon on the field, the NFL pumps the breaks.

Multiple reports say the Seahawks were informed Gordon would not be able to practice or play with the team quite yet.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the oft-suspended receiver had a setback with substance abuse and did not comply with his conditional reinstatement. So he's out indefinitely. This comes just one day before Gordon was suppose to practice with Hawks and play on Sunday.

#Seahawks WR Josh Gordon had a setback in his battle with substance abuse and now won’t be allowed to practice or play indefinitely, per sources. As @bcondotta reported, the NFL informed the team this morning Gordon hadn't complied with terms of his conditional reinstatement. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2020

The 29-year-old was placed back on the Commissioner's exempt list.

The NFL suspended Gordon last year when he allegedly had another issue with substance abuse. He reportedly had the setback after his brother passed away. It was his sixth suspension and fifth related to substance abuse.

Seattle Times beat writer Bob Condotta was the first to report the Gordon situation.