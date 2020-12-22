Seahawks tie a franchise record with 7 Pro Bowlers

Led by their star quarterbacks, the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers each had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl.

Russell Wilson is heading to his 8th Pro Bowl in nine seasons. Linebacker Bobby Wagner is going to his 7th in nine years. Safety Jamal Adams makes it three-for-three in his three seasons in the NFL.

Seattle is also sending four first-time Pro Bowlers. They include receiver DK Metcalf, safety Quandre Diggs, fullback Nick Bellore, and long snapper Tyler Ott.

Seahawks named to the Pro Bowl:



QB Russell Wilson

FB Nick Ballore

WR DK Metcalf

S Jamal Adams

S Quandre Diggs

LB Bobby Wagner

LS Tyler Ott



For the NFC quarterbacks, Wilson joins Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Arizona's Kyler Murray.

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Rodgers are the starting quarterbacks, though there will be no actual game this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.