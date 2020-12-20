x
Seahawks hold on to beat Washington 20-15, clinch playoff spot

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead and Seattle’s suddenly opportunistic defense held on to beat Washington 20-15 and clinch a playoff spot.
Credit: AP
Washington Football Team running back Peyton Barber (34) runs past the Seattle Seahawks defense to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead and Seattle’s suddenly opportunistic defense held on to beat Washington 20-15 and clinch a playoff spot.

Wilson threw for a touchdown, Carlos Hyde ran 50 yards for a score and the Seahawks picked off Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins twice. 

Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed each had an interception as the league’s worst pass defense played strong until the fourth quarter. 

After a Haskins-led comeback from a 20-3 deficit fell short, Washington had its winning streak snapped at four with Alex Smith out because of a calf injury.