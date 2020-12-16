Seahawks announce no fans for final home game

The Seahawks make it official and announce the team will not host any fans for the home finale against the Rams.

The Seahawks make it official and announce the team will not host any fans for the home finale against the Rams. That means the Hawks will go the full season without having any 12's in the stands.

The Rams game is on December 27 at Lumen Field. It could possibly decide who will win the NFC West crown.

It seemed like a foregone conclusion when Governor Jay Inslee extended the current restrictions to slow the spread of Covid-19. He made the announcement last week.

The Hawks are 6-1 at home this season.