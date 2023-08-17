How to watch the Seahawks-Cowboys preseason game

Watch Saturday's game live in western Washington on KING 5.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will host the team's second of three preseason games on Saturday night at Lumen Field against the Dallas Cowboys, one of the team's National Football Conference (NFC) rivals.

With many of the team's starters playing little to no snaps, quarterback Drew Lock tossed two touchdown passes and helped lead the Seahawks to a 24-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

More of the Seahawks' top contributors should see some meaningful action in Saturday's game, as starters typically get the most playing time during the second of three preseason contests.

Here's the information you need to know about tuning into Seahawks vs. Cowboys, which will be televised live in western Washington on KING 5.

What time does the Seahawks game start?

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Lumen Field, with pregame coverage on KING 5 beginning live at 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised locally exclusively on KING 5, and tickets are still available for fans looking to attend the game in person.

Storylines to watch

Receiver Cade Johnson will not be back for the Seahawks' second preseason game, but head coach Pete Carroll did say Tuesday that Johnson is "doing much better." Johnson was taken to Harborview Medical Center near the end of the first half of the Seahawks' first preseason game as a precautionary measure, and was eventually diagnosed with a concussion.

Both Drew Lock and rookie Holton Ahlers threw their first-ever touchdown passes at Lumen Field in the team's first preseason game, and each of the Seahawks' reserve quarterbacks are expected once again to play almost all of the snaps Saturday night. Lock missed the Seahawks' lone preseason home game in 2022 and then didn't play a regular-season snap as Geno Smith played in each and every game.

The Seahawks' top draft pick, defensive back Devon Witherspoon, remains out as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Jamal Adams also has yet to return to the lineup while he rehabs, leaving opportunities for younger players in the secondary to make an impression on the Seahawks coaching staff.

One player that has done just that is undrafted rookie Jonathan Sutherland out of Penn State. He has slid into the nickelback role that Witherspoon is expected to eventually take, and seen a number of snaps with the first-team defense in training camp. If Sutherland shines against Dallas, he could improve his case for earning a roster spot in Week 1.

