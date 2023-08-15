Seahawks activate LB Jordyn Brooks off PUP list less than 8 months after knee injury

The Seahawks activated linebacker Jordyn Brooks off the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, less than eight months after he suffered a major knee injury.

SEATTLE — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks activated linebacker Jordyn Brooks off the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, less than eight months after he suffered a major knee injury.

Brooks' return instantly boosts Seattle's linebacker group, which has already seen the return of Bobby Wagner and the addition of Devin Bush this offseason.

Brooks suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on Jan. 1 in a game against the New York Jets. He had surgery later in January and, while getting back for the start of this season was the goal, it seemed a little optimistic that he'd be ready in time for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

But Seattle coach Pete Carroll has said throughout training camp that Brooks was on the verge of returning and just needed to get to the point where he was in football condition before being activated off the PUP list.

"It's crazy to me for him to come back this early," Bush said. "That's just a testament to how much work he put into his rehab."