The Seahawks got the preseason started strong Thursday night with a win over the Vikings.

SEATTLE — Preseason football isn't always pretty, but it means America's new pastime is back.

The Seahawks got the 2023 preseason off to a strong start with a 24-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. However, a worrying moment popped up when wide receiver Cade Johnson was transported to Harborview Medical Center as a precaution after head and neck injuries during the game.

Luckily, coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Johnson would be OK.

Here are three things to take away from a sometimes sloppy but nevertheless entertaining Seahawks victory:

Jake Bobo making his mark

One of the rising stars at training camp, Bobo caught his first professional touchdown from Drew Lock and got a huge embrace from his teammates as he returned to the Seahawks sideline.

Jake Bobo. Welcome to the NFL!#MINvsSEA on KING 5 | NFLN pic.twitter.com/6iEmEKw7o7 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 11, 2023

Overall, Bobo had three catches for 55 yards and the above-scoring score. After starring in the team's mock game last week, Bobo is making his case to earn a spot on the 53-man Week 1 roster.

The former UCLA wideout could slide in and take Dee Eskridge's spot to start the season. Eskridge is suspended for the Seahawks' first six games of the regular season. Bobo made a nice play on punt coverage, and success contributing on special teams would make his spot on the 53-man roster more likely.

Ben Burr-Kirven makes triumphant return

Not a single person likely was happier to be on the field Thursday night than Burr-Kirven, who played his college football at the University of Washington and began his NFL tenure in Seattle before a major knee injury derailed his career.

Doctors told Burr-Kirven he'd never be able to walk again, but two years after the injury, Burr-Kirven was back on the field for the Seahawks.

Clearly, it meant something to the organization as well, with Pete Carroll making Burr-Kirven one of the Seahawks' captains for Thursday night's game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba shows flashes

While he did not find the end zone or generate a show-stopping highlight the way he has just about every day of training camp, Smith-Njigba showed off some of the skills that made many experts call him one of the steals of the draft for the Seahawks.

He ended up with three catches for 25 yards and nearly came up with one spectacular grab that began with a tremendous break off the line.