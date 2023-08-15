Evaluating preseason performances and what’s to come for the Seahawks

Terry Hollimon and Amity are in the Hawk Zone to talk about Drew Lock, Seahawks rookies and what to expect against Dallas this week. Sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino.

SEATTLE — The Seahawks started off the preseason on a positive note with a 24-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Drew Lock showed resilience, leading the team to victory after being down 10 points in the first half.

“Drew Lock looked very good and was very efficient out there this past week,” Terry Hollimon said. “He was 17 of 24 passing and threw for two touchdowns.”

Receiver Jake Bobo came to the Seahawks in the offseason as an undrafted free agent. He put together an impressive game with three catches for 55 yards.

“What’s really important for these young guys, especially a guy like Jake Bobo, is to step out in the preseason and make a name for yourself and make a big play for yourself,” Hollimon said.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the Seahawks’ fifth overall pick this year, didn’t see any game action because of a minor hamstring issue. Hollimon says the team is exercising caution with him.

“They’re investments,” Hollimon said. “The team has made a serious investment in this young man, so they don’t want to risk injuring him long-term in a preseason game that doesn’t matter.”

Rookie receiver Jackson Smith-Njigba got his debut in the NFL and came into the game for a few plays.

“He’s up to speed,” Hollimon said. “He looks very smooth. He looks like he’s going to be a great fit for the Seahawks.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Devin Bush and Coby Bryant performed well with big hits.

“I’m looking for some big hits out of this team,” Hollimon said. “We’ve got some big hitters.”

Hollimon doesn’t expect to see many of the starters in the game against Dallas Saturday but says it’ll be a great opportunity for the young players to showcase their skills. Not everyone will make the roster of 53 when the preseason ends, so it’s important to shine now.

“These guys are putting together their resume for other teams and other opportunities in the NFL as well.”

