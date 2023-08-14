Former Seahawks running back Alex Collins dies at 28

Collins ran for 613 yards and five touchdowns in his Seahawks' career.

Former Seahawks running back Alex Collins died at the age of 28 on Monday morning, twelve days shy of his 29th birthday. No cause of death was given.

Collins was a fifth-round pick for the Seahawks in 2016. He played in Seattle that season as well as the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. Collins ran for 613 yards and five touchdowns in his Seahawks' career.

He played two seasons in Baltimore, having his best year in 2017 where he rushed for 973 yards and six touchdowns.

Collins most recently played this spring with the USFL's Memphis Showboats.

Both of Collins' quarterbacks in Seattle tweeted their respects. Geno Smith writing, “Life so crazy man. Fly high my boy until we meet again.”

In Denver, Russell Wilson expressed his feelings, "To one of my favorite teammates. You brought joy to every huddle. Keep Dancin’ in Heaven. Love you AC. Forever missed." #RIP