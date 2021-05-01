Report: Mariners to call up top prospect Kelenic on Thursday

The Seattle Mariners plan to call up top prospect Jarred Kelenic on Thursday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Seattle Mariners plan to call up top prospect Jarred Kelenic on Thursday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The M's return home to face Cleveland and starting pitcher Zach Plesac on Thursday.

Kelenic collected four multi-hit games in every game this season for the Tacoma Rainiers. He's also hitting .444 entering Monday night's match-up with El Paso.

Multiple outlets consider Kelenic a top 5 prospect in MLB.

The 21-year-old was frustrated this spring after a former M's executive admitted Kelenic would not make the team out of spring training camp because that would start the clock on his service time.

Kelenic's agent also said he was told by Seattle brass that if the young outfielder would have signed a long-term extension with the team, he would have been on the major league roster last season.

The Mariners are off today.