García homers, drives in 5 as Rangers beat Mariners 10-2

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (23) evades a tag by Seattle Mariners first baseman Evan White (12) as he makes it safely to first during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Dane Dunning struck out 10 in five innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2.

The past seven victories for the Rangers have come after falling behind. 

This time they answered Seattle's two-run fifth for a 2-1 lead with six runs in the bottom of the inning. 

Nick Solak snapped a tie with a two-run double. 

Shortstop J.P. Crawford's first error in 27 games was part of the Texas rally and among three miscues for the Mariners.

