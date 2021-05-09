García homers, drives in 5 as Rangers beat Mariners 10-2

Adolis García homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Dane Dunning struck out 10 in five innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Dane Dunning struck out 10 in five innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2.

The past seven victories for the Rangers have come after falling behind.

This time they answered Seattle's two-run fifth for a 2-1 lead with six runs in the bottom of the inning.

Nick Solak snapped a tie with a two-run double.