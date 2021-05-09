García homers, drives in 5 as Rangers beat Mariners 10-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Dane Dunning struck out 10 in five innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2.
The past seven victories for the Rangers have come after falling behind.
This time they answered Seattle's two-run fifth for a 2-1 lead with six runs in the bottom of the inning.
Nick Solak snapped a tie with a two-run double.
Shortstop J.P. Crawford's first error in 27 games was part of the Texas rally and among three miscues for the Mariners.