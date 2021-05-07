x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sports

Mariners rebound from being no-hit with 5-4 win at Rangers

Flexen works into the seventh for his third win.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore (25) celebrates his two-run home run with J.P. Crawford (3) during the second inning against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game Friday, May 7, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mitch Haniger had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners bounced back from being no-hit in their last game with a 5-4 win at Texas. 

Dylan Moore and J.P. Crawford both hit tying two-run homers for the Mariners on Friday night. It was two days after they were held without a hit at home by Baltimore’s John Means. 

Nate Lowe homered for the Rangers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.  Reliever Josh Sporz was the loser. Chris Flexen worked into the seventh for the victory.  Kendall Graveman struck out three in the ninth to earn his fourth save.