Mariners rebound from being no-hit with 5-4 win at Rangers

Flexen works into the seventh for his third win.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mitch Haniger had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners bounced back from being no-hit in their last game with a 5-4 win at Texas.

Dylan Moore and J.P. Crawford both hit tying two-run homers for the Mariners on Friday night. It was two days after they were held without a hit at home by Baltimore’s John Means.