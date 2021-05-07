Mariners rebound from being no-hit with 5-4 win at Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mitch Haniger had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners bounced back from being no-hit in their last game with a 5-4 win at Texas.
Dylan Moore and J.P. Crawford both hit tying two-run homers for the Mariners on Friday night. It was two days after they were held without a hit at home by Baltimore’s John Means.
Nate Lowe homered for the Rangers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Reliever Josh Sporz was the loser. Chris Flexen worked into the seventh for the victory. Kendall Graveman struck out three in the ninth to earn his fourth save.