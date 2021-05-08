Rangers throw out Lewis at plate to top M's 9-8

Rangers rookie center fielder Adolis Garcia threw out Kyle Lewis at the plate on a wild, scrambly play for the final out, and Texas held off the Mariners 9-8.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers rookie center fielder Adolis Garcia threw out Kyle Lewis at the plate on a wild, scrambly play for the final out, and Texas held off the Seattle Mariners 9-8.

Trailing 9-7 with two outs in the ninth inning, the Mariners had Lewis at first base and Mitch Haniger at third when J.P. Crawford blooped a single between three Rangers in left-center field.

Haniger easily scored and when the ball ricocheted off Garcia, Lewis raced toward to the plate.

J.P. Crawford Drives a single to center and Mitch Haniger Scores. Kyle Lewis tries for Home to tie the Game but Adolis Garcia throws him out to end the game and win it for the Rangers over the Mariners pic.twitter.com/ZGcfrNnZG4 — MLB Walk Offs & Game Winning Plays (@MLBWalk_Offs) May 9, 2021

Garcia recovered and threw to catcher Jonah Heim, who made the game-ending tag.