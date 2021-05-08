x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Mariners

Rangers throw out Lewis at plate to top M's 9-8

Rangers rookie center fielder Adolis Garcia threw out Kyle Lewis at the plate on a wild, scrambly play for the final out, and Texas held off the Mariners 9-8.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners base runner Kyle Lewis is tagged out at home by Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim to end a baseball game in the ninth inning Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers rookie center fielder Adolis Garcia threw out Kyle Lewis at the plate on a wild, scrambly play for the final out, and Texas held off the Seattle Mariners 9-8. 

Trailing 9-7 with two outs in the ninth inning, the Mariners had Lewis at first base and Mitch Haniger at third when J.P. Crawford blooped a single between three Rangers in left-center field. 

Haniger easily scored and when the ball ricocheted off Garcia, Lewis raced toward to the plate. 

Garcia recovered and threw to catcher Jonah Heim, who made the game-ending tag. 

Joey Gallo homered twice and Garcia also went deep before Heim hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth.

Related Articles