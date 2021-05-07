Seattle Mariners adds special seating, perks for fans vaccinated for COVID-19

The organization says it is part of its effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. It also means more than 9,000 fans can attend.

SEATTLE — Fans of the Seattle Mariners who are vaccinated for COVID-19 can get special seats and other perks with a new vaccination section that the team is adding at T-Mobile Park.

The organization said it was part of their efforts to encourage everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19. "Vaccination seating," which would allow for more people to gather with less strict social distancing rules, was added this week as an option for sports venues as part of Gov. Jay Inslee's "Healthy Washington" reopening plan.

Outdoor facilities such as T-Mobile Park may add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is at 50%, or 22,000 people, whichever is lower. Outdoor unvaccinated spectators cannot exceed 9,000 people, according to the guidelines.

While the fans in the vaccinated section will be seated more closely together, they will be required to wear masks, except while actively eating or drinking.

The new seating is available for Mariners games May 13-June 2. Other perks include access to the T-Mobile 'Pen food court' and the Trident Deck. Additionally, the team will make private suites available at full capacity for fully vaccinated guests.

The team is also offering walk-up vaccinations at the park, for people who want to get vaccinated in the middle of a game.

Previously, the Mariners had readied for the baseball season by seating fans in "pods" of 1 through 6 people, with plenty of space between sets of seats. Pod seating for unvaccinated fans is still available.