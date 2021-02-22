Mariners CEO Kevin Mather issues a statement of apology

Many deemed M's CEO Kevin Mather's Rotary Club speech inappropriate, controversial, and insulting, including Mather. The Mariners released a statement from Mather.

A speech by Mariners president and CEO Kevin Mather briefly surfaced on YouTube Sunday. It was reportedly up for less than an hour before it was pulled down by the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club. He did the speech, plus question and answer period, on February 5th.

Many deemed it inappropriate, controversial, and insulting, including Mather. Sunday night around 8 p.m., the Mariners released a statement from Mather.

Here's the statement:

"I want to apologize to every member of the Seattle Mariners organization, especially our players and to our fans. There is no excuse for my behavior, and I take full responsibility for my terrible lapse in judgement.

My comments were my own. They do not reflect the views and strategy of the Mariners baseball leadership who are responsible for decisions about the development and status of the players at all levels of the organization.

I’ve been on the phone most of the day today apologizing to the many people I have insulted, hurt, or disappointed in speaking at a recent online event.

I am committed to make amends for the things I said that were personally hurtful and I will do whatever it takes to repair the damage I have caused to the Seattle Mariners organization."