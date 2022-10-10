ALDS Game 1: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions

Follow along with the first game of the Mariners' Division Series in Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Mariners vs. Astros live updates

First inning:

Julio Rodriguez leads things off for the Mariners against Justin Verlander.

The star rookie ends up drawing a walk and Seattle gets the leadoff runner on to begin the game.

Ty France then gets a ground ball past the Astros' infield for a single, and Rodriguez advances to third base safely. Seattle has runners on the corners with Eugenio Suarez coming up.

Verlander strikes out Suarez looking for the first out of the inning.

Cal Raleigh then knocks a base hit into the right-field corner to score Rodriguez and the Mariners strike first, taking a 1-0 lead.

Cal Raleigh singles on a sharp line drive to right fielder Kyle Tucker.#SeaUsRise



💥Exit Velo: 110.1 MPH

🚀Launch Angle: 10°

📏Projected Distance: 180 ft.

🎱xBA: .870



SEA(1) @ HOU(0)

🔺1 — Mariner Statcast (@MarinerStatcast) October 11, 2022

Mitch Haniger then flew out to right field for the second out of the inning, the Mariners have runners at first and third base for Carlos Santana.

Verlander gets Santana to pop out, and the top of the first ends with the Mariners leading 1-0.

Jose Altuve will lead off for the Astros against Logan Gilbert.

Altuve ends up popping the ball up into shallow left field, and J.P. Crawford catches it for the first out of the inning.

Gilbert then strikes out Jeremy Pena for the second out.









Game info

The Mariners announced their ALDS roster on Tuesday morning, and are bringing the same group into the Division Series as Seattle had for the Wild Card series.

Houston has a 106-56 record overall and a 55-26 record at home. The Astros have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .423.

Seattle is 44-37 on the road and 90-72 overall. The Mariners are 61-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 20th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 12-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-31 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 57 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs). Mitch Haniger is 10-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .282 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .270 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)