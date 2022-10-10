'We went crazy': Surveillance video of Toyota of Seattle employees celebrating Mariners win goes viral

There was one celebration back home that was caught on surveillance camera and has since been viewed millions of times.



“We weren’t even thinking about what we did after that. It just kind of happened,” said Christian Umagat, a Toyota of Seattle employee.



Christian Umagat, Eddie Flores and Ian Douglas are all in their 20s and work at a car dealership in SoDo. They were bummed they had to work on Saturday and even more so when the Mariners were down seven runs.



“It definitely quieted down for a little bit, and then once we got those three runs to tie it up everyone got back on their phones, TV volume went back up,” Flores said.



They crowded around the lobby TV and watched their team defy the odds.



“Once it started getting close, it was like 7-4 or something, I was like ‘oh we can actually do this’ because they’ve been doing this all year, because the team only comes back,” Douglas said.



The didn’t want to work, but thirty minutes after their shift ended, they watched Mariners baseball history from the lobby of a car dealership.



“Last pitch, fly ball, we go crazy,” Umagat said. “Once he finally caught it that’s when we went crazy."



The thing about pure joy is that it’s contagious. The video shows a fourth employee, working in the back at the time, skipping over to join the party.



It didn’t occur to the men that the surveillance cameras were rolling. They didn’t think someone would record the screen and post the clip online, but it happened and they went viral.