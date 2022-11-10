Mariners voice Rick Rizzs says team 'can go all the way' in postseason

Rick Rizzs, the voice of the Mariners for the last 37 seasons, is optimistic about the Mariners' chances against the top-seeded Houston Astros.

SEATTLE — The longest-tenured broadcaster in Seattle Mariners history believes the 2022 team is poised to make a deep run this postseason.

Rick Rizzs, the voice of the Mariners for the last 37 seasons, is optimistic about the Mariners' chances against the top-seeded Houston Astros in the American League (AL) Division Series.

Game 1 of the best-of-five series is slated for 12:37 p.m. Tuesday. The Mariners' first home playoff game in over two decades will be Saturday at a time to be determined.

“I can’t wait for the ball game this afternoon," Rizzs told KING 5 in an interview Tuesday morning. "It’s going to be a lot of fun. These guys are unbelievable. They’re family. They win together. They’ve gotten us to this point and beyond. I think this club can go all the way.”

Rizzs said the 2022 Mariners evoke memories of the 1995 Mariners that made it to the AL Championship Series. This year's team snapped a 21-year drought, which was the longest active streak in American professional sports without making the playoffs.

"This is really special," Rizzs said. "I’ve been here a long time. It brings back memories of 1995 with Edgar and The Double.”

Rizzs said the key for the Mariners to beat Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in the first game of the series is to attack him early in the count.

Verlander, a surefire lock for 2022 Cy Young, finished the regular season with an 18-4 win-loss record, 1.75 earned run average (ERA), 185 strikeouts and just 29 walks in 175 innings pitched. His ERA led all of baseball, while his wins, winning percentage and hits allowed per nine innings (6.0) were good for the best in the AL.

“Mariners have to jump on Justin Verlander early in the count," Rizzs said. "They have to jab, jab, jab and then hit the home run. They have to go right at Verlander because he’s one of the best in the history of baseball. They can’t let him control the at-bat."

Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert is making his first career playoff start on Tuesday. The 25-year-old went 13-6 this season, with a 3.20 ERA and 174 strikeouts this season.

“He’s so talented," Rizzs said. "He has to make these hitters uncomfortable. You have to pitch with these guys and make them uncomfortable and take them out of the ballgame. They shocked the fans in Toronto. Now they have to shock the fans at Minute Maid Park.”

As Rizzs prepares for his first division series since 2001, he remembered his former broadcast partner Dave Niehaus, who died in 2010.

Niehaus was the lead play-by-play announcer for the Mariners from their inaugural season in 1977 until 2010. He was immortalized at T-Mobile Park with a statue.