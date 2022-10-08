ALDS schedule, dates, venues: When Mariners-Astros playoff series will begin

Here is the full schedule for the Mariners' first Division Series since 2001.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' historic season will continue.

After an improbable comeback to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre, the Mariners advanced to the American League Division Series.

Their opponent will be the division rival Houston Astros, the No. 2 seed in the AL playoffs.

Here are all the dates of the Mariners' first ALDS since 2001:

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Game 1, Mariners at Astros

Thursday, Oct. 13: Game 2, Mariners at Astros

Saturday, Oct. 15: Game 3, Astros at Mariners

Sunday, Oct. 16: Game 4, Astros at Mariners (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17: Game 5, Mariners at Astros (if necessary)

Times have yet to be announced as of Saturday night.

The Mariners won 10-9 over the Blue Jays on Saturday night to clinch a spot in the ALDS, coming back from a 7-run deficit to stun Toronto.

Adam Frazier was the hero in the top of the ninth inning, knocking in Cal Raleigh with an RBI double to break a 9-9 tie.

24-year-old George Kirby, making his playoff debut, then got the final three outs and earned the save to seal the Mariners' first postseason series win since 2001.

The Mariners and Astros played each other 19 times in the regular season, with Houston winning 12 and Seattle winning 7. The Astros outscored the Mariners 73-65 over those 19 contests.