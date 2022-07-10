Catching up with Mariners fans 21 years after TV interview about playoff tickets

The last time the Mariners went to the postseason in 2001, Brian and Truxton McCoy scored tickets to a playoff game.

SEATTLE — The KING 5 archives found 7-year-old Truxton McCoy and his dad Brian scoring last-minute tickets to a playoff game when the Seattle Mariners last made the postseason way back in 2001.

Truxton was asked if the Mariners would beat the Yankees. He responded, "I want them to kick their butts."

21 years later, KING 5 found Truxton and Brian again to interview them about the historic Friday night win when the Mariners clinched another trip to the playoffs and ended one of the longest postseason droughts in history.

"He was all excited because Ichiro was the talk of the town," Brian McCoy said about the interview in 2001. "So everybody was excited to get to see him. We wanted to see him live. So everything was very exciting because it was all new. We've never really had a team go anywhere. So we're very excited about it."

The pair are now very excited about the Mariners clinching a playoff berth again.

"It kind of feels like a full circle kind of thing," Truxton said. "Just because it's been a while in it. It reminds me about being a kid and being all excited and looking at the baseball cards. And it just, I don't know, it's just like an exciting hope that I haven't had in a little bit. And I'm just stoked about it. I definitely thought I love it."

There's an electric feeling you get at T-Mobile Park and it brings out the kid in many Mariners fans.

The McCoys plan to make it to another game if they can. They said there's nothing like it.