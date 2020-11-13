Max Debiec, Paolo Banchero of Seattle's O'Dea High School sign to top schools

Paolo Banchero will play basketball at Duke while Max Debiac signed to play baseball at the University of Washington.

SEATTLE — Wednesday was national signing day and student athletes across Washington state were busy declaring where they’ll be headed to college.

O’Dea senior Paolo Banchero, the No. 2 ranked basketball recruit in the nation according to rivals.com, signed to play for Duke.

Banchero’s good friend and basketball teammate Max Debiec also signed, but he won't be playing basketball in college. Debiec is considered one of the top baseball pitchers in the country.

“As a pitcher, I just love controlling the game. I fell in love with it at an early age and I’m grateful my parents got me into it,” Debiec said.

Over the summer, Debiec made the Perfect Game All-American team, which consists of the top 50 players in the country.

“It was my dream. When I saw I made the team I was filled with emotions. I was so excited to get out there,” Debiec said. The 6-foot-7 Debiec throws a slider, change-up and curveball. But it’s his 97 mph fastball that turns heads.

"It will be fun to see his progression, because he has a lot of upside,” former Mariners pitcher Sean White said.

White pitched three seasons with the Mariners and now helps run a baseball development program called Boost Baseball. He thinks Debiec has the chance to really be good.

“Max is a special kid. The progression he’s made over the last couple of years has been phenomenal and it has been fun watching him develop,” White said.

Debiec helped O’Dea win a state basketball title and his baseball team placed 2nd in state during his sophomore season. Debiec is hopeful he will be able to play basketball and baseball during his senior year at O’Dea. After that he has some big goals.

“My ultimate goal is being on an MLB roster, that would be something cool. And if I make it there, more goals like Cy Young, and it goes on and on,” Debiec said.

Before Debiec heads to the big league, he will head to Montlake and play for the Washington Huskies.