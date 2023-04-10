x
Elections

Hollingsworth, Hudson lead in primary race for Seattle City Council seat being vacated by Kshama Sawant

Seattle residents will vote in a race that could reshape city politics as only three city council members are running for reelection.
Credit: KING 5
Joy Hollingsworth and Alex Hudson

SEATTLE — Joy Hollingsworth and Alex Hudson are leading in the primary race for the Seattle City Council District 3 race, currently held by Kshama Sawant.

Hollingsworth led Tuesday night with 40% of votes, with Hudson receiving 33% of votes, following an initial round of ballot returns.

These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, additional results will be released in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. 

More than 40 people are running for Seattle City Council in a race that could reshape city politics as only three council members are running for reelection.

This year’s election is for the seven district seats and does not include the two citywide seats held by Councilmember Sara Nelson and Teresa Mosqueda.

The council members trying to keep their seats this year are Tammy Morales (District 2), Dan Strauss (District 6), and Andrew Lewis (District 7).

Councilmembers Kshama Sawant (District 3), Alex Pedersen (District 4), Debora Juarez (District 5), and Lisa Herbold (District 1) are all not seeking reelection.

This will also be the first city council election since the recent redistricting

The general election will be held in November.

   

Check all election results

