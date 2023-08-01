Pierce County 2023 primary election results

Voters across Pierce County, including in Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner, Bonney Lake and more, will consider a number of major local races and measures.

EVERETT, Wash. — Track Aug. 1, 2023 primary election results for the biggest races across Pierce County, including a Tacoma EMS levy, Pierce County Council District 2, Tacoma City Council District 2 and Position 8, and a number of other local races.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Aug. 15. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Aug. 18.

Pierce County-wide election results

City council and mayoral election results

Key races include two Tacoma City Council seats, one of which is open, and Puyallup City Council District 2, Position 1, which is also an open seat.

School, fire and public utility district election results

One key measure includes the Tacoma EMS levy, where voters will choose whether or not to raise the EMS levy back up to 50 cents for every $1,000 of assessed property value in 2024 to further fund emergency medical services.

If approved, the levy could increase up to 6% annually - not exceeding the 50-cent rate from 2025-2029.