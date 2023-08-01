King County 2023 primary election results

Voters across King County, including in Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kent and more, will consider a number of major local races and measures.

SEATTLE — Track Aug. 1, 2023 primary election results for the biggest races across King County, including Seattle City Council Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, King County Council Districts 4 and 8, Proposition 1 and a number of other local races.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Aug. 15. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Aug. 18.

King County-wide election results

King County voters will decide Proposition 1, a health and human services levy, and two open seats on King County Council.

City council and mayoral election results

A number of King County cities have council seats up on the ballot, including Seattle, where four incumbents are not running for reelection, and three are trying to hang onto their seats.

School, fire and public utility district election results

King County election coverage